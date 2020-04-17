Funke Akindele Announces Return To Social Media

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele finally shared her first post via Instagram after she got arrested and arraigned in court.

The actress finally returned to social media on Thursday and she was warmly received by fellow Nigerian celebrities and her fans.

Information Nigeria recalls Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz were fined and sentenced to 14 days of community service for violating the lockdown and social distance order.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the CEO of Scene One Tv, shared a photo with the caption; “Breathe.”



See the full post below: