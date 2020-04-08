Funke Akindele – AY Comedian Makes Up For Error By Doing Giveaways On Social Media

Nigerian comedian AY Makun has started giveaways online after he came under attack for supporting Funke Akindele.

The comedian had taken to Twitter to shade people who called out the actress and in so doing, gotten many dragging him online.

Read Also: Those Who Called Out Funke Akindele Should Do Same To Oppressors In Govt: AY Makun

AY came out to apologize for this a few hours ago and has now followed up with giveaway online.

He tweeted;

”If una one kuku kill me, make una kill me here today. This Giveaway must have Terms & Conditions as I send 10k each to random accounts.

”If your tweets join d detrimental ones wey give me chest pain, just withdraw your account details now, before I send u thunder”