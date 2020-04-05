Funke Akindele Host Party For Husband Amid Lockdown Orders (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele, has gone against the Lockdown orders imposed on Lagos State by hosting a party for her husband’s birthday.

The actress who took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, went all out to host a house party for JJC Skillz, 43rd birthday.

Recall that Funke had at some point been dragged by Nigerians after spending time with Eniola Badmus who returned from the UK and refused to self-isolate.

In a video obtained by Information Nigeria, the couple were seen enjoying the moment in a room full of people.

Watch The Video Here: