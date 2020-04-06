Funke Akindele, Husband Charged To Court For Flouting Lockdown Order

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly called JJC Skillz, have been charged to court following their arrest on Sunday.

Information Nigeria recalls Police stormed the couple’s residence and whisked only the actress away for violating the government’s lockdown order against social gatherings.

Singer, JJC Skillz turned himself in after his wife spent the night in police’s custody.

According to PUNCH, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, confirmed that the Akindele has been taken to a Chief Magistrates Court in Ogba, Lagos where they were arraigned for breaching the Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020 (the Regulations).

The violation prescribes a jail term of one month or N100,000 fine or both for persons found guilty of hosting gatherings or flouting the lockdown order.