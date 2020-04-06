Funke Akindele, Husband Plead Guilty In Court For Violating Ban On Social Gatherings (Video)

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, alias JJC Skillz have pleaded guilty for violating the government’s lockdown order on Saturday.
Funke hosted a party to celebrate her husband’s birthday, in their Amen Estate home, Lagos.
The family later came under attack for flouting government directives on total lockdown and ban on large gatherings to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The couple were arrested and arraigned at the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Ogba on Monday.
After reading the charges brought before them by the Magistrate, Akindele and her husband both pleaded guilty to one count filed against them.
Although, the proceedings are still on and they are awaiting the verdict of the magistrate.
Watch the video of the couple in court:
Video; Funke Akindele and hubby arraigned in court . . The Lagos State Police command has arraigned actress, Funke Akindele, and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz, before a Chief Magistrate Court in Ogba, Lagos state. They were arraigned for breaching the Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020 (the Regulations) which prescribes a jail term of one month or N100,000 fine or both for persons found guilty of hosting gatherings or flouting the lockdown order. Funke and her husband were arrested for organising a birthday party in their Amen estate residence on Saturday April 5th despite the restriction of movement order and social distance order in the state.