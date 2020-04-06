Funke Akindele, Husband Plead Guilty In Court For Violating Ban On Social Gatherings (Video)

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, alias JJC Skillz have pleaded guilty for violating the government’s lockdown order on Saturday.

Funke hosted a party to celebrate her husband’s birthday, in their Amen Estate home, Lagos.

The family later came under attack for flouting government directives on total lockdown and ban on large gatherings to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple were arrested and arraigned at the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Ogba on Monday.

After reading the charges brought before them by the Magistrate, Akindele and her husband both pleaded guilty to one count filed against them.

Read Also: Funke Akindele, Husband Charged To Court For Flouting Lockdown Order

Although, the proceedings are still on and they are awaiting the verdict of the magistrate.

Watch the video of the couple in court: