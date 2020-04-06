‘Funke Akindele Should Have Been Fined, Not Arrested’ – Toka McBaror

Nollywood filmmaker, Toka Mcbaror, has shared his thoughts on the arrest of actress Funke Akindele.

In a video shared to his Instagram page, the Nollywood filmmaker questioned the arrest.

According to Toka, the Jenifa star should have been fined and not arrested.

The filmmaker went on to state that while other countries were releasing non-violent prisoners in order to reduce population in prison, the Nigerian government were focused on arresting people and confining them in the same risky spaces.

Watch The Video Here: