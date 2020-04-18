Ganduje Fires Commissioner For ‘Unguarded Utterances’ About Kyari

Kano state commissioner for works and infrastructure, Engr Mu’azu Magaji has been sacked by the state governor, Umar Ganduje over an unguarded comment about the late Abba Kyari, former chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was made known via a statement by the state commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammad Garba.

Statement below:

“The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in personal vendetta or otherwise,” the statement read.

He was sacked only a few hours after Bashir Ahmad, a presidential aide, called him out over his comment about the late Kyari.