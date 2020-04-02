National News

Germany Airlifts 222 Nationals Out Of Nigeria

By Olayemi Oladotun

A total of 222 German nationals and nationals of other European citizens were airlifted out of Nigeria on Thursday, says the Geman Mission in Nigeria.

This is coming following the increasing cases of Coronavirus in Africa’s most populous country.

The German mission in Nigeria took to Twitter to reveal that the flight categorized as a humanitarian flight will land in Munich.

The German mission went further to express its gratitude for the cooperation of Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Aviation for ensuring its citizens were airlifted despite the ban on international flights.

