Germany Grants Nigeria N8.9Billion Debt Relief

In support of Nigeria in the fight against COVID-19, Germany has granted Nigeria a debt relief worth €22.4 million (N8.9bn).

Recall that it was reported on Tuesday that the European nation donated additional €5.5million to Nigeria.

Also Read: BREAKING: Germany Donates Additional €5.5m To Nigeria

In a further development, in a statement on Tuesday, Germany, which has Europe’s largest economy, said the debt relief comes in addition to its support of the pandemic response globally.

“In 2020, the German treasury relieves Nigeria of debt repayments amounting to €22.4 million (N8.9bn),” the statement said.

Germany also noted it has pledged a total of €12 million (N4.8bn) in additional support to the West Africa Health Organisation, the regional health institution of the ECOWAS.