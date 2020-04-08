Give Every Lagosian N25k If You Intend To Extend Lockdown -Nollywood Actor Tells Sanwo-olu

Trending

Valerie Oke

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to his Instagram page to write an open letter to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu asking him to dole out N25k to Lagosians if he intends to extend the lockdown of the state over coronavirus pandemic.

Read Also: Timi Dakolo Writes Sanwo-Olu; Shares Video Of Traffic At Lekki Despite Lockdown

According to the actor, the only thing worse than the novel disease in Lagos right now is hunger.

He wrote:

“Dear Governor #Babajidesanwoolu, the only thing worse than Coronavirus in Lagos right now is HUNGER…

“I am an #Igbo man who knows #history, hunger is what ended the fighting spirits of Igbos during the civil war, so nobody should lecture me, ✏️it is laughable for us to follow #UK#Italy or #Spain in doing lockdown without the necessary palliative for the masses 🤷‍♀️or have we forgotten so soon that over 80 million Nigerians allegedly live on less than one Dollar per day? 🤷‍♂️Even this 2 weeks #covid19 lockdown in #Lagos is making Lagosians cry and in serious hunger, 😭with over 20 million people allegedly living in Lagos, how many homes has Governor Babajide Sanwoolu reached with food and money? 🙄Is this how lockdown is in #London or #Rome? ✈️Is it the coronavirus our government at the state level is more interested in or the masses? 🙄 President Buhari has done fantastic in federal government palliative, what of our governors? They say a hungry man is an angry man, true or false?”

