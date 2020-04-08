Give Every Lagosian N25k If You Intend To Extend Lockdown -Nollywood Actor Tells Sanwo-olu

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to his Instagram page to write an open letter to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu asking him to dole out N25k to Lagosians if he intends to extend the lockdown of the state over coronavirus pandemic.

According to the actor, the only thing worse than the novel disease in Lagos right now is hunger.

He wrote:

“Dear Governor #Babajidesanwoolu, the only thing worse than Coronavirus in Lagos right now is HUNGER…

“I am an #Igbo man who knows #history, hunger is what ended the fighting spirits of Igbos during the civil war, so nobody should lecture me, ✏️it is laughable for us to follow #UK, #Italy or #Spain in doing lockdown without the necessary palliative for the masses 🤷‍♀️or have we forgotten so soon that over 80 million Nigerians allegedly live on less than one Dollar per day? 🤷‍♂️Even this 2 weeks #covid19 lockdown in #Lagos is making Lagosians cry and in serious hunger, 😭with over 20 million people allegedly living in Lagos, how many homes has Governor Babajide Sanwoolu reached with food and money? 🙄Is this how lockdown is in #London or #Rome? ✈️Is it the coronavirus our government at the state level is more interested in or the masses? 🙄 President Buhari has done fantastic in federal government palliative, what of our governors? They say a hungry man is an angry man, true or false?”