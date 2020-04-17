Giveaway: I Can’t Do This At The Moment – Comedian Seyi Law

Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has taken to his IG page to appeal to those asking I’m for help but he can not render.

According to the funnyman, many think he does not help people who ask for his help because he is not one to make these things known.

He went on to say he has been preventing so many DMs with pleas for help but he can not help at the moment.

”Seriously, because I don’t publicize what and when I give, some people think I don’t give.

”Their problem though, but for now, please make my dm rest small. It is heartbreaking to receive so many pleas and be unable to help. God bless you guys.”