God Has A Billionaire Husband Material For You -Maduagwu Tells Waje

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has told singer Waje that he doesn’t think God has destined her to marry a guy younger than her but a billionaire husband material.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Singer Waje Goes On Self-Isolation (Video)

He made the statement via his official Instagram page in response to the singer’s comment that he can date a guy who is 10 years younger than him.

He wrote:

@officialwaje I dont think God has destined you to #marry a man younger than you, but He has prepared a billionaire husband material for you… ✈️✈️Congrats in advance dear sister. To all those who have mocked you in the past, they will come back to rejoice with you when they see your #wedding invitation card in few months time. ✏️While they were busy talking about your marital status as if #marriage is a compulsory university degree, ✏️God was preparing the #best for you, indeed, weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning. 🤷‍♂️Dear #waje, please accept this prophecy by faith before other #girls claim it with spiritual 4G network. @officialwaje you are a diamond in a gentle rough, 💎and your powerful #music has touched many lives, why will God not give you the best?