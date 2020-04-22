God’s Plan Is Bigger Than Your Mistakes, Funke Akindele Tells Fans

Delectable Bollywood actress, Funke Akindele says God’s plan is bigger than all mistakes.

The popular actress made the comment via her official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 21st April.

Since she made the comment, many have been pointing that she made the remark in reaction to her trial by the Lagos state government for violating social gathering order when she organised a birthday party for her husband, JJC.

Shortly after she was prosecuted by the state government, she has since made a public apology over the incident.

She wrote:

God’s plan is bigger than your mistakes