Godwin Obaseki’s Chief Of Staff Resigns

The chief of staff to Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, Taiwo Akerele has resigned his appointment.

Akerele in a letter dated April 25 and addressed to the governor, said his decision to resign “is based on administrative and governance grounds.”

“I am solidly with His excellency Mr Godwin Obaseki in his quest to transform Edo state. His mission and vision resonate with mine.

“This is all I have to say, I will like to be given the opportunity to go private as I part ways administratively with the government based on principles.

“I thank his excellency for the opportunity given to me to serve in this capacity and also thanks to His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II for his immense leadership and support during the period I served in this capacity.”

However, Obaseki’s media aide, Crusoe Osagie, while reacting to the development said Obaseki is yet to receive Akerele’s resignation letter.

Osagie said, “In the past few hours, it emerged on social media that the Chief of Staff, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, has resigned his appointment with the Edo State Government,” he said in a statement.

“While the governor has not received any formal communication to this effect, he believes that this is a personal decision of Mr. Akerele.

“However, whenever the resignation letter gets to the governor, he would accept it, and he wishes Akerele all the best in his future endeavours.”