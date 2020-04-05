Gov Abiodun Celebrates 9-Year-Old Girl Who Donated N950 To Ogun To Fight COVID-19

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has taken to his official Twitter handle to personally celebrate the young girl who donated N950 to the state government over the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The state governor in his message stated that he is extremely proud of the philanthropist.

“Not all superheroes wear capes.

“Little Oluwashikemi Ogunleye, who is our youngest donor so far, used the State USSD to donate 950 Naira to the Ogun State COVID-19 Pandemic Support Fund.

“Oluwashikemi followed the footsteps of leading philanthropists that have proven in our dear State so far that humanity remains intact.

“I am proud to be the Governor of a philanthropist.

“My personal message to you, Oluwashikemi is to continue to be generous. May Almighty God bless us through recovery from this pandemic on the grounds of your kind heart.”

