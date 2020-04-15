Entertainment

Government Doesn’t Care Enough, Says Yemi Alade

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Yemi Alade
Afro-pop artiste Yemi Alade

Popular afro-pop singer, Yemi Eberechi Alade says we all need to look out for ourselves because the government doesn’t care enough.

She made the statement via a tweet on her official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 14th April.

The singer in recent times has been outspoken on the political scene as she has been making some remarks about government.

Yemi Alade as she is simply known and addressed is currently promoting her musical video ‘Sekere.’

She wrote:

We need look out for ourselves, the government doesn’t care enough.

