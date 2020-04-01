Governor Abdulrahman Appoints New Vice Chancellor For KWASU

The Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has approved the appointment of Prof. Mustapha Mohammed-Akanbi as substantive Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU).

The state’s Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Hajia, Sa’adatu Modibbo made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin.

Modibbo said that the appointment followed the recommendation of the University Governing Council.

According to reports, Professor Akanbi was a lecturer at the Department of Business Law, Faculty of Law at the University of Ilorin prior to his new appointment.