Governor Abdulrahman Appoints New Vice Chancellor For KWASU

By Olayemi Oladotun

Governor Abdulrahman Appoints New Vice Chancellor For KWASU

The Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has approved the appointment of Prof. Mustapha Mohammed-Akanbi as substantive Vice-Chancellor...
The Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has approved the appointment of Prof. Mustapha Mohammed-Akanbi as substantive Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU).

The state’s Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Hajia, Sa’adatu Modibbo made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin.

Also Read: UNILORIN Set To Produce N30M Hand Sanitizers For Kwara Govt

Modibbo said that the appointment followed the recommendation of the University Governing Council.

According to reports, Professor Akanbi was a lecturer at the Department of Business Law, Faculty of Law at the University of Ilorin prior to his new appointment.

