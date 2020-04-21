Governor Abiodun Frees 249 Inmates

Ogun State Government has ordered the release of 249 inmates from five Correctional Centres across the state.

The Chief Judge of Ogun State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, said those who were released included men and women with cases ranging from stealing, burglary, assault to bodily harm and other minor cases.

Dipeolu disclosed that the release of the inmates was based on the Federal Government’s decision to decongest correctional centres so as to contain the spread of Covid-19.

She maintained that the decongestion would improve social distancing measures, thereby reducing the spread of the virus at the correctional centres.

In her advice, the CJ urged the released inmates to go back to the society and be useful for the entire nation and refrain from sinful acts.