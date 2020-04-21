Governor Akeredolu Releases 26 Convicts In Ondo

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered the release of 26 inmates.

He said that it was part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 at the correctional centre in the state.

The released inmates were said to have served portions of their sentences after being sentenced to terms of imprisonment.

This was conveyed in a statement signed and issued by Chief Press Secretary to Governor Akeredolu, Mr. Segun Ajiboye.

The governor said he released the prisoners in exercise of the power conferred on him by Paragraph (d) of the Sub-section (1) of Section 212, of the Nigeria constitution (1999 as amended).