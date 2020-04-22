Governor Diri Extends Lockdown In Bayelsa

Douye Diri

Despite not recording a single case of coronavirus in Bayelsa, the state governor, Chief Douye Diri has further extended the lockdown of the state border by another 14 days.

This was made known in a new statement by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah on Wednesday.

“The lockdown affects inter-state vehicular movement, closure of drinking bars at night as well as night clubs.

“Worship centres are also affected as they have been directed to close down and hold services at home.”

“We are yet to record any positive case of COVID-19 in Bayelsa. But this does not mean we would go to sleep.

“Our administration is seriously committed to preventing the spread of this dreaded disease into our state. So, we must take measures to keep it in check as well as prepare the minds of our people in case of any positive report.”