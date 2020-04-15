National News

Governor Ikpeazu Orders Use Of Face Masks In Public Places In Abia

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the use of face masks in public places as measures to prevent Coronavirus outbreak in the State intensifies.

On Tuesday, the Governor gave this directive, and it is scheduled to take effect on Wednesday.

Also Read: COVID-19: Abia Begins Fumigation Of Markets, Public Places

Ikpeazu expressed that face masks should be worn in places such as markets, petrol stations, shops and shopping malls.

He also ordered that hand sanitisers be put in all public places where residents may visit for religious or commercial purposes.

This directive comes after the State began fumigation of public places.

