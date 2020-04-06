Governor Makinde Recovers; Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has announced that he has recovered from the novel coronavirus and tested negative twice as directed by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control in order to qualify for discharge.

Read Also: Why Oyo Can’t Declare Lockdown Now: Makinde

Making the announcement via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, he said he is now set to resume fully on Monday.

He wrote:

I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. https://t.co/p0Tn1iH0H1

I am also grateful to all members of the Task Force for their cooperation during this time. I will be resuming my responsibility as Head of the Task Force from tomorrow.