CoronavirusLifestyleHealth and Food

Governor Makinde Recovers; Tests Negative For Coronavirus

By Eyitemi Majeed

COVID-19: APC Calls For Understanding On Stimulus Package Distribution

Following the public outcry that has greeted the manner in which palliatives were shared in Lagos state over lockdown...
COVID-19: Wike Attacks FG For Giving Lagos N10b, While Rivers Gets Nothing

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has attacked the federal government of Nigeria for releasing a whopping sum of N10b...
Coronavirus: 140 Lebanese Evacuated Out Of Nigeria

Following the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, the Lebanese government has evacuated one hundred and forty Lebanese nationals through the...
4-Year-Old Tiger Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A 4-year-old Malayan tiger at a Bronx Zoo in New York City has tested positive for COVID-19, in what...
Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria's Newspaper headlines for today, 6th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus Is Blessing...
Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has announced that he has recovered from the novel coronavirus and tested negative twice as directed by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control in order to qualify for discharge.

Read Also: Why Oyo Can’t Declare Lockdown Now: Makinde

Making the announcement via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, he said he is now set to resume fully on Monday.

He wrote:

I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. https://t.co/p0Tn1iH0H1

I am also grateful to all members of the Task Force for their cooperation during this time. I will be resuming my responsibility as Head of the Task Force from tomorrow.

