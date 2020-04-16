Metro News

Governor Makinde Visits Scene Of Dube Fire Outbreak

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has visited the site of the fire outbreak which occurred at the popular Dugbe market on Wednesday.

Confirming his visit via a statement on his official Twitter handle, he said a system would be set up to provide relief to victims of disasters.

This afternoon, we visited Dugbe Alawo Market to assess the extent of the damage caused by the fire incident, yesterday. The timing couldn’t have been worse as we are still dealing with the economic and social implications of COVID-19.

Read Also: COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu Wishes El-Rufai, Bala Mohammed, Seyi Makinde Quick Recovery

Let me commend the Oyo State Fire Service & the Federal Fire Service for their timely intervention which ensured that the fire was quickly contained. I promised that going forward, the Oyo State Govt will work towards setting up a system to provide relief to victims of disasters.

 

