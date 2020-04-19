Governor Umahi Imposes Dusk To Dawn Curfew In Ebonyi

Governor of Ebonyi State David Umahi has imposed a curfew in the state between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm.

The governor made this known during a state broadcast at the new government house, Abakaliki.

He said the restriction of movement is with immediate effect from Sunday 19th of April, stressing that the purpose of the curfew is to maintain the social distancing order of the government and to avert the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He ordered security agencies to arrest and prosecute anyone found outside their homes or walking around.