Halima Abubakar Finally Shares A Glimpse Of Her Son, Baby Bump

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has taken to Instagram to share a photo of her son and a baby bump video to prove that she didn’t fake her pregnancy.

Information Nigeria recalls an American web user @the­_arielb called out the actress for allegedly stealing her baby’s picture to announce the arrival of her son.

In a bid to dispel rumors that she never welcomed a baby, Halima Abubakar shared a video showing her baby bump.

The actress went on to post a photo of her son and she explained the reason she didn’t want to post it.

In her post;

”He will be discharged tmr from icu.i didn’t post cos he was premature.God saved him.I just had to post this. For the people who didn’t see me, I have no close friends.I can’t show you a fragile child, I risked this just to post. @ruggedybaba update paddy mi.i Had to do this.Thank you. Besafe and stay safe.THE WORLD JUDGE WITHOUT KNOWING.GOOD DAY”

See the photo and video below: