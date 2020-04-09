Entertainment

Halima Abubakar Finally Shares A Glimpse Of Her Son, Baby Bump

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has taken to Instagram to share a photo of her son and a baby bump video to prove that she didn’t fake her pregnancy.

Information Nigeria recalls an American web user @the­_arielb called out the actress for allegedly stealing her baby’s picture to announce the arrival of her son.

In a bid to dispel rumors that she never welcomed a baby, Halima Abubakar shared a video showing her baby bump.

The actress went on to post a photo of her son and she explained the reason she didn’t want to post it.

In her post;

”He will be discharged tmr from icu.i didn’t post cos he was premature.God saved him.I just had to post this. For the people who didn’t see me, I have no close friends.I can’t show you a fragile child, I risked this just to post. @ruggedybaba update paddy mi.i Had to do this.Thank you. Besafe and stay safe.THE WORLD JUDGE WITHOUT KNOWING.GOOD DAY”

Read Also: American Woman Calls Out Actress Halima Abubakar For Stealing Her Baby’s Photo To Deceive Nigerians

See the photo and video below:

The actress’ post
The actress’ post

View this post on Instagram

Marvelous God❤️ Goldenly fake ❤️tbt

A post shared by Halima Abubakar (@halimabubakar) on

