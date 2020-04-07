Entertainment

Halima Abubakar Shares Pregnancy After Welcoming Her First Child

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has taken to her Instagram page to share some photos she took while she was still pregnant.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy on Monday.

The on-screen diva used the medium to also appreciate her family and friends for their support and congratulatory messages.

Abubakar wrote;

“Thank you sooo much my lovely family. The love and calls are overwhelming.This feeling is amazing..God bless @ruggedybaba @jaywonjuwonlo for keeping it quite🙏🏻friends like you are hard.This is was on the 15th March I don’t know what to type.so emotional.But May God bless anyone praying for the fruit of the womb🙏🏻 God bless you all And baby M is just smiling😍😍😍This unreal“

Read Also: Davido Weeps Over Death Of King Jhafi (Video)

See the full post below:

The new mom’s post
The new mom’s post

