‘Happy Birthday To My Godfather’ – DJ Cuppy Celebrates Aliko Dangote

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular entertainer, DJ Cuppy has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her father’s friend and wealthy businessman, Aliko Dangote on his birthday.

The business mogul marked his 63rd birthday on Friday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola shared photos of herself and the birthday celebrant.

The disc jockey cum singer captioned the post;

“Happy Birthday to my Godfather! 🎂💫 …Eating cake today for Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON!“

See the full post below:

The entertainer’s post on IG
The entertainer’s post on IG

