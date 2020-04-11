‘Happy Birthday To My Godfather’ – DJ Cuppy Celebrates Aliko Dangote

Popular entertainer, DJ Cuppy has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her father’s friend and wealthy businessman, Aliko Dangote on his birthday.

The business mogul marked his 63rd birthday on Friday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola shared photos of herself and the birthday celebrant.

The disc jockey cum singer captioned the post;

“Happy Birthday to my Godfather! 🎂💫 …Eating cake today for Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON!“

Read Also: Don Jazzy Excited As Rihanna Dances To Rema’s Song (Video)

See the full post below: