Hatred For Igbos Run Deep In El-Rufai’s Family – Omokri

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri says if Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-rufai ever becomes Nigeria’s president, the Igbos would suffer a great deal compared to what they are currently experiencing under the current administration.

Speaking via a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle, he said this is so because the governor’s hatred for the Igbos knows no bound.

He said:

Hatred for Igbos runs deep in the @Elrufai family. if Nasir El-Rufai ever becomes President, what the Igbo are suffering under General @MBuhari will be child’s play. Under Buhari, at least it is 97% versus 5%. Under an El-Rufai, it will be 100% versus 0%!

* A father who insulted Christ our Lord and Saviour on January 28, 2013

* A son who threatened to gang rape someone’s mother on April 12, 2020

* A mother who justified his behaviour as fair on the same day!

What a family! God forbid them in 2023!

#BuhariTormentor #RenosDarts

