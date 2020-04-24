He Surprised Me With A Gift I Have Been Secretly Praying For – Stella Damasus Celebrates Husband

By
Temitope Alabi
-
Actress Stella Damasus is super elated as her husband movie director Daniel Ademinokan surprised her with an early birthday gift.

According to Damasus, she has for a while been secretly praying for it when her husband surprised her.

Taking to IG, the actress penned a lengthy but sweet note appreciating her husband for the gift.

She wrote;

”I just want to say thank you to my hubby, my lover, my bestie, my gist partner, prayer partner, business partner, my boyfriend, my therapist, my superhero @dabishop007 , everything I ever asked for and more.

”This man right here just surprised me with the best early birthday gift. I screamed and jumped because God has used this guy to respond to me too many times. I really wanted something and started searching and praying for it secretly.

”I didn’t know that my husband had already done it. To make someone happy in this season is a blessing. Thank you for being my blessing boo. I love you so so much.”

