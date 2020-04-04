Heartbreak Almost Ruined My Career – Funnybone

Comedian and actor Stanley Chibuna aka Funny Bone, has opened up on how heartbreak almost ended his career.

Funnybone who recently won the Best Actor in a Comedy Movie or TV Series award at the recently held Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) has opened up on why he was so emotional giving his speech at the award show.

Speaking with Inside Nollywood, the comic explained what got him so emotional. In his words;

“I am grateful and honoured to have received the prestigious award. Shout out to my producer, Yaw and his crew for the fantastic story. The award is for all of us. I broke down in tears when receiving the award because I wished my mum was alive to see that day. She was my biggest fan. She supported and prayed for me from day one. Yes, I got emotional but I know she is happy and proud now,” he stated.

He continued saying;

“I could recall when filming the movie that won me the award, I was down emotionally and battling heartbreak. Someone I trusted had failed me. But I kept pushing. I remember Enyinna Nwigwe telling me ‘bro, you have to do this’. I am glad I listened to him. You can see the result today. We are still work in progress. The brand is also still evolving. So, we keep aiming big and doing it even bigger,” he said.