Entertainment

Heartbreak Almost Ruined My Career – Funnybone

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

CoronavirusTemitope Alabi - 0

COVID 19: CNN Anchor, Brooke Baldwin, Tests Positive

CNN anchor, Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for Coronavirus.This is coming three days after her colleague, Chris Cuomo revealed...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 4th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: FG Set...
Read more
CoronavirusEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 1

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Comedian and actor Stanley Chibuna aka Funny Bone, has opened up on how heartbreak almost ended his career.

Funnybone who recently won the Best Actor in a Comedy Movie or TV Series award at the recently held Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) has opened up on why he was so emotional giving his speech at the award show.

Speaking with Inside Nollywood, the comic explained what got him so emotional. In his words;

Read Also: I Will Personally Sue You – Comedian Funnybone Threatens Photographer

“I am grateful and honoured to have received the prestigious award. Shout out to my producer, Yaw and his crew for the fantastic story. The award is for all of us. I broke down in tears when receiving the award because I wished my mum was alive to see that day. She was my biggest fan. She supported and prayed for me from day one. Yes, I got emotional but I know she is happy and proud now,” he stated.

He continued saying;

“I could recall when filming the movie that won me the award, I was down emotionally and battling heartbreak. Someone I trusted had failed me. But I kept pushing. I remember Enyinna Nwigwe telling me ‘bro, you have to do this’. I am glad I listened to him. You can see the result today. We are still work in progress. The brand is also still evolving. So, we keep aiming big and doing it even bigger,” he said.

Previous articleYou Will Never Be Fulfilled Life By Hating On Someone Else’s Success: D’Banj
Next articleIf You Want To Kill People, Starve Them Of Internet – Omokri
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

You Will Never Be Fulfilled Life By Hating On Someone Else’s Success: D’Banj

Entertainment Valerie Oke - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, Dapo Oyebanjo simply known and addressed as D'banj has sent out a strong message to haters.According to the talented entertainer, haters...
Read more

I Hate Unnecessary Attention – IG Comedian, Twyse Apologizes For Speaking Up For Sydney Talker

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
IG comedian Twyse has penned a lengthy apology to everyone for speaking up for colleague Sydney Talker.Recall days ago, Sydney had cried out on...
Read more

I Tested Positive For Coronavirus 2 Weeks Ago – Singer Pink

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
American singer, Pink just announced that she tested positive for Coronavirus two weeks ago.According to Pink, she and her 3-year-old son Jameson showed symptoms...
Read more

IK Ogbonna’s Wife Thanks God COVID-19 Didn’t Happen 5 Years Ago

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Sonia Morales, ex-wife of Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna is thankful that the Coronavirus pandemic never happened while she was with him.The mother of one,...
Read more
- Advertisement -