Her Energy Was Always The Biggest Thing In The Room, Simi Mourns Kodak

Popular singer, Simisola Ogunleye simply known and addressed as Simi has taken to her official Instagram page to mourn the late video vixen, Kodak who died on Wednesday.

Describing the late video vixen, the singer said her energy used to be the biggest in the room. She went on to share a video of the vixen dancing in a music video before her demise.

The energetic video vixen died of electrocution with charging her phone in the studio on Wednesday.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_mLhi_Jd5I/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link