Highly Anticipated Hollywood Movies Gets Heavy Shift On Release Dates

Highly anticipated movies of 2020, including sequels, are getting new release dates due to the global pandemic.

Sequels to “Doctor Strange,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Into the Spider-Verse.” which were all scheduled for an early release have been rescheduled.

Late Friday, both Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Co. announced updated theatrical release schedules that significantly delay some of their marquee superhero films.

Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the sequel to the 2016 Benedict Cumberbatch film, has been pushed back from November 2021 to March 2022.

Sony said its live-action Spider-Man, the third in the Tom Holland series, is being delayed from July 2021 to November 2021. The animated “Spider-Verse” sequel is now dated for October 2022, back from its original April 2022 release.