Hollywood Veteran, Actor Brian, Dennehy Dies At 81

Veteran American stage and screen actor, Brian Dennehy, has died at the age of 81.

Dennehy, a two-time Tony Award winner whose career spanned five decades, died of natural causes in Connecticut on Wednesday night, ICM Partners announced in a statement.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not COVID-related,” his daughter Elizabeth tweeted.

“Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends.”

Dennehy co-starred in a long list of popular movies, was known on the big screen for roles in films such as Cocoon, Presumed Innocent, Tommy Boy, Romeo + Juliet and Gorky Park. For his breakthrough role was a local sheriff who clashes with Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo in First Blood.