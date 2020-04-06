House Party: Naira Marley Surrenders To Police; To Be arraigned In Court

Controversial rapper, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, has turned himself in to the police at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State.

A statement released by the state police command spokesperson, Bala Elkana confirmed this on Monday.

According to Bala Elkana, the rapper arrived at the SCID office on Monday and he has been questioned for his involvement in the house-party organized by Funke Akindele and her hubby over the weekend.

Naira Marley will also be charged to court for violating the restriction directive.

Meanwhile, Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz have both pleaded guilty to the one-count charge levelled against them and have been sentenced.

Read Also: Court Sentences Funke Akindele, Husband To 14 Days Community Service

The police reportedly stated that they are searching for the remaining persons who attended the party.