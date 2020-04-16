How 1918 Spanish Flu Killed 85,000 People In Ilorin

Magaji Nda of Ilorin, a traditional chief in Ilorin Emirate, Alhaji Salihu Woru Muhammed has recounted how the Spanish flu killed 85,000 persons in Ilorin province in 1918.

Muhammed, therefore, urged the people of Kwara state to observe all the safety measures on COVID-19.

In a statement, the traditional ruler said there are good lessons people of the state should learn from the 1918 Spanish flu.

“The Spanish flu hit the whole world suddenly and spread like the coronavirus. It killed about 50 million people across the world. Like coronavirus, there was no cure. The only remedy to the virus was isolation, quarantine, good personal hygiene, use of disinfectants and ban on public gatherings”, the statement read.

Read Also: UNILORIN Set To Produce N30M Hand Sanitizers For Kwara Govt

“Again without any cure, nations and leaders are resorting to the same remedies, isolation, good personal hygiene, use of disinfectants, ban on public gatherings”, he said.

“The truth is that the hard and painful decisions the Kwara state government had taken to prevent and contain the incursion of the virus into our community were forced on the government purely by circumstance beyond its control”, it said.