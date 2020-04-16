Metro News

How 1918 Spanish Flu Killed 85,000 People In Ilorin

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Palliatives: Please Consider Our Members, Pensioners Beg Buhari

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners has made an appeal to the President, Muhammadu Buhari to consider its members in...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

CAN President Calls For Seven Days Prayer

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Christians across the country to set aside 30 minutes each...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Security Agents Have Killed 18 People During Lockdown: Human Rights Group

Security agents in the country have killed 18 people in their enforcement of measures to curb coronavirus during the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Mele Kyari: FG Has Paid Over N200bn To Power Sector To Improve Supply

The group Managing director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) , Mele Kyari, has revealed that the federal government has...
Read more
News FeedEyitemi Majeed - 0

History Will Not Be Kind To Us If Nigerians Go Hungry, Tinubu Tells FG

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state, says history will not be kind to the federal government if...
Read more
Verity Awala

Magaji Nda of Ilorin, a traditional chief in Ilorin Emirate, Alhaji Salihu Woru Muhammed has recounted how the Spanish flu killed 85,000 persons in Ilorin province in 1918.

Muhammed, therefore, urged the people of Kwara state to observe all the safety measures on COVID-19.

In a statement, the traditional ruler said there are good lessons people of the state should learn from the 1918 Spanish flu.

“The Spanish flu hit the whole world suddenly and spread like the coronavirus. It killed about 50 million people across the world. Like coronavirus, there was no cure. The only remedy to the virus was isolation, quarantine, good personal hygiene, use of disinfectants and ban on public gatherings”, the statement read.

Read Also: UNILORIN Set To Produce N30M Hand Sanitizers For Kwara Govt

“Again without any cure, nations and leaders are resorting to the same remedies, isolation, good personal hygiene, use of disinfectants, ban on public gatherings”, he said.

“The truth is that the hard and painful decisions the Kwara state government had taken to prevent and contain the incursion of the virus into our community were forced on the government purely by circumstance beyond its control”, it said.

Previous articleFG Calls For Massive Production Of Masks
Next articleActor Kolawole Ajeyemi Shows Off Son’s Closet (Photo)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Osun Drops Case Against PDP Member Arrested Over Facebook Post

Metro News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola has dropped its case against a young man, Akinloye Saheed who was earlier arrested over a post...
Read more

BREAKING: Suspected Killers Of Funke Olakunrin Arrested – Police

Metro News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Nigeria Police Force has arrested four suspects involved in the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.This...
Read more

14 Dead, Others Injured As Fire Engulfs IDPs Camp In Borno

Metro News Verity Awala - 0
A fire outbreak at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons in Ngala local government area of Borno state has left 14 internally displaced persons...
Read more

3 Nursing Mothers Kidnapped In Kaduna

Metro News Valerie Oke - 0
Three nursing mothers have been reportedly abducted in Karaukarau village in Giwa Local government area of Kaduna State.According to report, the bandits would have...
Read more
- Advertisement -