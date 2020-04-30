How About Your Cooking Show? Kemi Olunloyo Mocks Chioma On Her Birthday

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has mocked Davido’s fiancee Chioma as the latter turned a year older today.
Kemi in her birthday message to the mom of one asked Chioma about f the Porsche car she got from Davido as a gift on her birthday back in 2018.
Not stopping there, Olunlouo also reminded Chioma of the cooking show she signed a deal for two years ago which ought to have kicked off by now.
Olunloyo went on to mick Chioma saying all of those gifts and news are audio.
She wrote: “Happy birthday Chioma. Audio cooking show nko? You announced two years ago today? 2018 Porsche nko? Have you gotten your driver’s license?”
