How Can You Advice Anyone When You Can Not Keep A Home – Toke Makinwa

On-Air personality, Toke Makinwa has shown just how sarcastic she can be.

The Vlogger/OAP responded to a statement about divorce and being a failure in life. Her response has since gotten many cracking up online.

Popular Twitter celebrity, Dr. Dipo had tweeted saying;

”Getting a divorce doesn’t make you a failure in life.”

Toke wasted no time in responding saying;

”It does, I mean how can you advice anyone when you can’t even keep your home?”

Many failed to get her sarcasm, but others did.

Toke was once married to one nd off boyfriend Maje Ayida before the two split.