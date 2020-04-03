Entertainment

How Can You Advice Anyone When You Can Not Keep A Home – Toke Makinwa

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

‘Africa Is Not A Testing Ground’ – Drogba, Eto’o Slam French Doctors Over Racist Comments

Ivorian football legend, Didier Drogba and Cameroonian football legend, Samuel Eto'o have joined other Africans in calling out two...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Anthony Joshua’s World Title Defence Against Pulev Postponed

Nigerian British heavyweight Anthony Joshua’s defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Expect Palliatives Soon, Wike Tells Residents

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has asked the state residents to maintain their calm adding that palliatives would soon...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

On-Air personality, Toke Makinwa has shown just how sarcastic she can be.

The Vlogger/OAP responded to a statement about divorce and being a failure in life. Her response has since gotten many cracking up online.

Read Also: I Am Ready To Drink The Water Toke Makinwa Bathe With Because Of Love – Nollywood Actor

Popular Twitter celebrity, Dr. Dipo had tweeted saying;

”Getting a divorce doesn’t make you a failure in life.”

Toke wasted no time in responding saying;

”It does, I mean how can you advice anyone when you can’t even keep your home?”

Many failed to get her sarcasm, but others did.

Toke was once married to one nd off boyfriend Maje Ayida before the two split.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Presidential Aide Dismisses Abba Kyari Death Rumours
Next articleFemi Otedola Celebrates Mom At 88
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Rapper YNW Melly Test Positive To Coronavirus From Prison ((Photo)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
American rapper,  YNW Melly, has contracted Coronavirus while in Florida’s Broward County jail, Metro UK reports.The news was shared to his Instagram accounts with the...
Read more

Cooking Is Not For Me – Toke Makinwa

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Controversial OAP, Toke Makinwa has made it known she is not a big fan of cooking.According to the OAP, cooking makes her sweat and...
Read more

‘Tacha Begged Me For BBNaija Connection’ – Ubi Franklin Tells Mercy Eke (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Music executive, Ubi Franklin has accused reality star, Tacha of attacking him because he couldn’t use his ‘connection’ to put her on the Big...
Read more

Coronavirus An Act Of God – Actress Susan Peters

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Actress Susan Peters is of the opinion that oronavirus was caused by God so he could stop people from worshipping sports, celebrities, money and...
Read more
- Advertisement -