How I Went From Being A Single Mom Of Two To A Sidechic, Then A girlfriend And Wife – Adetoun

A young lady by the name Adetoun has taken to social media to share her story.

Toun penned down her journey from being a single mom of two to being a wife.

In her words;

”EVERYONE HAS A STORY TO TELL😭😭😭 MINE CAN LIFE U UP 🙏

”NO ONE CAN STOP YOUR SHINE⛔⛔⛔ STAY STRONG

FEW YEARS AGO THE WORLD TURN DOWN AND COMPLETELY AGAINST ME

”SICKNESS CAME, BUSINESS FAILED

”ALL THE PPLE I LOOKED UP TO FAILED ME

I WAS A SINGLE MOTHER WITH NO HOPE OF MAKING IT

”I FOUND CHRIST. HE BECAME MY PILLAR AND STRENGTH

”THEN I DECIDED TO GIVE LIFE ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY.

”I MET MY HUSBAND THEN I WAS A SINGLE MOTHER OF 2.HE WAS A MAN EVERY WOMAN WANTED.

GOD HAD ORDAINED HIM FOR ME YET OUT PATHS NEVER CROSSED

”ONE DAY HE DROVE PASS MY SHOP, MY HELPER POINTED ME TO HIM ( HIS DRIVER) TELL GOD LET MY HELPER POINT ME TO MY DESTINY HELPER IJN🙏🙏🙏 THE DRIVER SAID OGA BUT SHE IS NOT UR SPEC OOOO😀😀😀, LARRY SAID I WILL MANAGE HER LIKE

”THAT 🤣🤣 IN THE MIDST OF ALL THE BIG WOMEN, FINE BABES, WIFE AS A CO TENANT,

WE STARTED TALKING. FOR 1 YEAR HE WILL COME CHASING ME IN MY SHOP. I WAS NOT A SOCIALITE. ALL THE BABES WERE ALWAYS LOOKING FOR HIM AT PARTIES, HOT SPOTS, OFFICE YET I WAS HIDDEN😭

”ALL I HAS WAS GOD

”MY HUSBAND WILL LEAVE LEKKI TO OPIC ISHERI 😔TWO ENDS OF LAGOS STATE

”I WAS STEADFAST IN MY HOPE I WAS STRONG

IT WAS TOUGH BUT MY ATTENTION WAS GEARED TOWARDS HIS HEART NOT THE MANY LADIES AROUND HIM.

”I WAS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR OPPORTUNITIES TO TOUCH HIS HEART. AND I DID

”TODAY I AM A WIFE AND I AM BLOWING IT HOT. I AM EVERY GRATEFUL TO GOD AND MY HUSBAND FOR ACCEPTING ME THE WAY I AM AND HAS MADE THE BEST IN ME TO SHOW.

”HE SUPPORTS ME WITH EVERYTHING

”I HAVE REMAINED HIS DAUGHTER, FRIEND, WIFE, MOTHER AND ALL

”MY DEAR SINGLE LADIES AND SINGLE MOTHERS 🙏🙏👏👏 NEVER GIVE UP. SEE URSELF THAT SOMETHING GREAT IS IN YOU. DONT LET ANYMAN MEET U WITH LOW SPIRIT. STAY STRONG

”YOU WILL TESTIFY LIKE ME❤️❤️❤️❤️ THE PIC OF A WIFE STILL HAS A TESTIMONY I WILL SHARE WITH U ALL SOMEDAY 🙂🙂

MY BIBLE SAYS DRY BONE SHALL RISE AGAIN 😇.”

