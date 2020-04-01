Trending

How Nine Confirmed Coronavirus Patients Penetrated Osun: Govt

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

I Didn’t Donate N1billion For Fight Against Covid-19: Peter Obi

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last Presidential elections, Peter Obi, says he did...
Read more
World newsValerie Oke - 0

Japan Begins Clinical Trials For Coronavirus Drug

Japan has begun clinical trials to test the effectiveness of the anti-flu drug Avigan in treating patients with coronavirus,...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Wimbledon Tennis Championship Cancelled Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Wimbledon has been cancelled for because of the coronavirus pandemicThe tournament was due to be played between 29 June...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: UEFA Suspends Champions League, Europa Indefinitely

UEFA has suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches have been suspended "until further notice" because of the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Lagos, Abuja, Ogun Markets To Open Between 10:00am and 2:00pm Daily: FG

The Federal Government has made a partial u-turn on the lockdown of markets in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Osun State Government has claimed the nine new coronavirus patients in Osun state entered into the country by road from Benin Republic.

Recall that earlier in the day, the State recorded 9 new cases.

The State Government took to Twitter to make this disclosure on Wednesday.

Also Read: Coronavirus: American Citizen Evacuated After Testing Positive In Lagos

The Government said the patients were originally coming from Cote d’Ivoire and had passed through Benin Republic.

In a series of tweets, the State Government revealed that the vehicle carrying several people was intercepted and the passengers were isolated and tested.

See the tweet below:

Previous articleThis Is A Scam – Moyo Lawal Reacts To This Photo Of Khloe
Next articleI Didn’t Donate N1billion For Fight Against Covid-19: Peter Obi
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Lockdown: Kaduna Gov’t Procures N500m Foodstuffs For Vulnerable People

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Kaduna state commissioner for human service and social development, Hajia Hafsat Baba has announced that the state government has procured food items worth N500...
Read more

COVID-19: What Wealthy Nigerians Should Have Done Instead Of Donating To FG – Omokri

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Popular social media commentator and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri says billionaires should not have donated to the federal government of Nigeria over the...
Read more

Peter Obi Commends Gov Makinde for Disclosing COVID-19 Status

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi has lauded Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde for revealing that he tested positive to Coronavirus.Recall that Makinde tested positive to...
Read more

‘Coronavirus Has Exposed Nigeria’s Poor Healthcare System’ – Gbajabiamila

Trending Amaka Odozi - 0
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that Nigeria's poor healthcare system has been exposed due to its inability to...
Read more
- Advertisement -