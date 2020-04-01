How Nine Confirmed Coronavirus Patients Penetrated Osun: Govt

The Osun State Government has claimed the nine new coronavirus patients in Osun state entered into the country by road from Benin Republic.
Recall that earlier in the day, the State recorded 9 new cases.
The State Government took to Twitter to make this disclosure on Wednesday.
The Government said the patients were originally coming from Cote d’Ivoire and had passed through Benin Republic.
In a series of tweets, the State Government revealed that the vehicle carrying several people was intercepted and the passengers were isolated and tested.
2. The confirmed cases in the State isn't a case of community transmission yet, but a situation of transmission within a controlled group. They are returnees from a neighbouring African Country who the State Government proactively received, isolated and tested.
— Government of Osun (@StateofOsun) April 1, 2020