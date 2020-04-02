How To Know If You Have Coronavirus, And What To Do

A lot of people may be wondering, if they have coronavirus, however the most certain way to know is by getting tested.

Presently in Nigeria, there are seven laboratories, while the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and state health authorities are pushing for more centres to test for COVID-19 across the country.

Therefore, if everyone can’t get tested for now, who can get tested?

The NCDC has published an updated version of their case definition that outlines people who are eligible for testing.

The following criteria of people can get tested at present: Anyone with a travel history outside Nigeria, who presents with a fever, cough or breathing difficulties within 14 days of arrival. Anyone who has symptoms and is a contact with a confirmed case Anyone with fever and either cough, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath in an area of high COVID-19 prevalence in Nigeria with no other explanation.

These people should contact the NCDC hotline on 080097000010 or their state hotline, which they will find on the state hotline directory published by the NCDC.

Once they contact the NCDC or their state hotline, while waiting to be tested, people should remain in self-isolation.

Once the tests have been carried out, people should again remain in self-isolation until they receive their results.

Like the old saying goes, prevention is better than cure so defend yourself from getting the virus by practicing social distancing instructions, stay indoors, wash tour hands frequently with water and soap, use an alcohol-based sanitizer when there is no water available, cough or sneeze into a tissue or elbow.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as door handles, desks, keyboard and kitchen counters using a diluted bleach solution to eliminate any germs or pathogens.