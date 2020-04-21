How Would Today’s Music Sound To Our Children In Future?

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko simply known and addressed as Adekunle Gold says he wonders how today’s music would sound to the children of the future.

Speaking via a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, the singer lamented about listening to great classics which are not currently being reproduced.

He wrote: “I am just here wondering how today’s music will sound to our children in the future.

“Look how we all had great time listening to these classics. we don’t make them like those anymore.

