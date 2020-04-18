I Am Addicted To Tonto Dikeh – Bobrisky

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky is letting the world know just how much love she has for BFF Tonto Dikeh.

The popular crossdresser took to her IG page to state that she is addicted to the actress and can not wait for the coronavirus pandemic to come to an end so she can go visit the actress.

In her words;

”I’m so addicted to u 😢😢😢 @tontolet . Have never stayed dis long without seeing u. If dis Coronavirus continue after dis two-week break, I’m definitely flying private jet or helicopter to abuja to see u. I love u king tonto and my booking your son ❤️”