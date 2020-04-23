I Am Battling Fibroid – OAP Kayla Oniwo Slams Follower Who Congratulated Her On Her Baby Bump

Cool FM OAP, Kaylah Oniwo has slammed a follower who congratulated her after assuming her protruding tummy was a “baby bump”.

The OAP had shared a photo of herself in a pool in Dubai and the follower commented: “I see baby bump… Congrats.”

Kaylah responded saying it is wrong “to make comments about anybody’s body when you have absolutely no clue about what is going on in there.”

Kaylah added: “FYI, I have fibroid and it’s not an easy journey, so next time you see something, please keep your comments to yourself.”