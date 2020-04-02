Trending

I Am Delighted By Presidential Insult On Soyinka, Says Omokri

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Popular social media commentator and people democratic party (PDP) chieftain, Reno Omokri has stated that he is delighted by the presidential insult on renowned literature icon, Wole Soyinka.

He stated that the Nobel prize winner lambasted former President Goodluck Jonathan and wife in 2015 because of president Muhammadu Buhari.

Omokri asked if Soyinka is currently enjoying the treatment he is currently getting.

He wrote:

“So delighted by the @NGRPresident’s insults on Wole Soyinka. Well done @GarShehu! Soyinka insulted ex President @GEJonathan and his wife, who he called a hippopotamus. He then campaigned for General @MBuhari. I hope he is enjoying him.”

