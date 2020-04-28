I Am Going Out Of My Way To Help Who I Can – Alexx Ekubo

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, in a live chat on Instagram, bitterly complained about how it is not his job to help anybody while noting that he is suffering.
The 34-year-old movie star stated that people should stop having a sense of entitlement that celebrities have to help them because it is not their duty.
In his words;
”It is not my job, it is the government’s job. I am suffering. I am going out of my way to help who I can help.. It is not my duty”
The actor also went on his page to appreciate celebrities doing their best to help others.
Watch the video below:
. . Pls let us learn to collectively hold government responsible for things that affect governance, we can’t share their responsibility with them. They must do more to ensure the wellbeing & safety of every citizen. That’s their NUMBER 1 JOB . . And to every Nollywood player or Entertainer who is trying his or her best possible to touch a life in these perilous times, may God almighty bless & reward you. You are a model citizen, continue to do the much you can, don’t be discouraged. God sees in the secret & reward in the open.