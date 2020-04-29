‘I Am No Longer Dating’ – Heartbroken Blessing Okagbare Cries Out

Nigerian track and field athlete, Blessing Okagbare has taken to her social media page to announce that she is single following her recent divorce.

Okagbare recently ended her marriage of six years with her husband, Igho Otegheri.

The field athlete lamented over her relationship status while she opened a bidding process for her heart.

The Olympic and World Championships medalist took to her Instastories to reveal what her next suitors must do to win her heart.

The athlete stated that any man who desires her should write an essay of 500 words on how he would not waste her time.

See the post below: