I Am Not Educating My Children To Be Rich – Naira Marley

Controversial singer, Afeez Fashola simply known and addressed as Nairamarley says he is not educating his children to be rich.

According to the fast-rising singer, he is educating them to be happy.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 21st April.

The singer is more known for his running battles with the Nigerian government, most recently, the Lagos state government.

He wrote:

I’m not educating my children to be rich. I’m educating them to be happy