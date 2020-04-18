‘I Am Off To Party, Can’t Kill Myself’ – Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Veteran Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has gotten many talking after she took to her IG page to state that she is going out to party.

The 42-year-old made a joke about going out due to boredom from the lockdown by sharing an old video from one of her movies where she was seen partying.

The mother of four captioned the video;

”I told y’all… I’m off to party. Cant come and kill myself!

”There are 3 actresses and my bad 2 actors at this party. Name them … and the name of this film? Sorry.. party.”