I Am Ready To Drink The Water Toke Makinwa Bathe With Because Of Love – Nollywood Actor

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has declared that he is ready to drink the water that On-Air-Personality, Toke Makinwa bathed with because of the love he has for her.

Read AlsoCOVID 19: Toke Makinwa Reacts After She Was Called Out For Saying China Should Be Fined

He made this known via a post on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, 1st April.

He wrote:

I am ready to drink the water @tokemakinwa bathe with because i love her so much… 😍😍Please nobody should beg me because i have already made up my mind on it. #TokeMakinwa is a good wife material like #Mercy, there is nothing more #beautiful like drinking the water she bathe with during this #coronavirus lockdown in #Lagos, 🙄is there anything more #romantic than that? 🤷‍♂️Everyone in #Nollywood knows i am 6’2 feet tall, and my cassava farm is the longest in the movie industry, 🙄aside being the only popular #actor that has ever gotten @chrissyteigen attention in #Hollywood, i am also romantic by default like saphire and pure

 

