‘I Am Ready To Marry Mercy As A Housewife’ – Uche Maduagwu (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu, has pointed out that he is ready to tie the knot with reality TV star, Mercy Eke.

Mr Maduagwu who is a well-known fan of Mercy has several times pointed out that he will always be loyal to Mercy.

In his post on Instagram, the actor pointed out that he will get married to Mercy only if she is ready to be a housewife.

The actor also pointed out that a lot of people have been begging him to get married to Mercy.

See His Post Here: